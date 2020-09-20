Votação encerrada. Estes são os vencedores dos Emmys, segundo os leitores do Expresso

Os Emmys são entregues este domingo, em Los Angeles, mas é também online que a festa se faz. Pela primeira vez, os leitores do Expresso puderam votar nas suas séries e atores preferidos. Conheça agora as apostas nacionais para os maiores prémios da televisão e prepare-se para conhecer os vencedores na cerimónia transmitida em direto na SIC Caras, a partir das 00h30 desta madrugada de domingo para segunda-feira

Melhor Ator numa Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education” (Netflix)

Paul Mescal, “Normal People” (HBO Portugal)

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Atriz numa Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (HBO Portugal)

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” (HBO Portugal)

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Octavia Spencer, “Madam C.J. Walker: Uma Vida Empreendedora” (Netflix)

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu, não disponível em Portugal)

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO Portugal)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (FOX Comedy)

Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Michael Douglas, “O Método Kominsky” (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (FOX Comedy)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime, não disponível em Portugal)

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” (Netflix)

Michael Douglas, “O Método Kominsky” (Netflix)

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu, não disponível em Portugal)

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série Dramática

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (NOS Play)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Matthew McFadyen, “Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série Dramática

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO Portugal)

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO Portugal)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (NOS Play)

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” (HBO Portugal)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, “Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Série Dramática

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “The Crown” (Netflix)

“Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (NOS Play)

“Killing Eve” (HBO Portugal)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Série de Comédia

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “The Good Place” (Netflix)

“Calma, Larry” (HBO Portugal)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (Netflix)

“Insecure”, (HBO Portugal)

“O Método Kominsky” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television, não disponível em Portugal)

“What We Do in the Shadows”, (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Série Limitada

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu, não disponível em Portugal)

“Mrs. America” (HBO Portugal)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO Portugal)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (HBO Portugal)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (HBO Portugal)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (FOX Life)

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (Netflix)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série de Comédia

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” (Netflix)

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place” (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (HBO Portugal)

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série de Comédia

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Netflix)

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place” (Netflix)

Alan Arkin, “O Método Kominsky” (Netflix)

Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy” (Hulu, não disponível em Portugal)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (HBO Portugal)

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America” (HBO Portugal)

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America” (HBO Portugal)

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Jean Smart, “Watchmen” (HBO Portugal)

Melhor Programa de Competição

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “Top Chef” (Netflix)

“The Masked Singer” (FOX US, com versão portuguesa “A Máscara” na SIC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Netflix)

“The Voice” (NBC, não disponível em Portugal)

Melhor Programa de Variedades (Talk-Show)

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (exibido em Portugal na SIC Radical)

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (exibido em Portugal na SIC Radical)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (CBS, não disponível em Portugal)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC, não disponível em Portugal)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”(HBO Portugal)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (exibido em Portugal na SIC Radical)

Melhor Telefilme ou série limitada

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “Bad Education” (HBO Portugal)

“American Son” (Netflix)

“Bad Education” (HBO Portugal)

“Dolly Parton: Histórias com Melodia” (Netflix)

“El Camino: Um Filme Breaking Bad” (Netflix)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (Netflix)

Melhor Série de Animação

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: “The Simpsons” (FOX Comedy e Disney+)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (FOX Comedy)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“Ricky and Morty” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (FOX Comedy e Disney+)

Melhor Apresentador de Programa de Competição

Preferido dos leitores do Expresso: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Netflix)

Amy Poehler e Nick Offerman, “Making It” (NBC)

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!” (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski e Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec e Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” (ABC, exibido em Portugal na SIC Radical)

Padma Lakshmi e Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef” (Netflix)