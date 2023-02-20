Kurt Cobain faria hoje 56 anos: recorde os 50 discos preferidos do líder dos Nirvana

Em vida, Kurt Cobain deixou nos seus diários a lista daqueles que constituíram os seus 50 discos favoritos de sempre.

Dessa lista eclética fazem parte álbuns de artistas como Beatles, Stooges, Sex Pistols, R.E.M., Swans, PJ Harvey, Vaselines, Daniel Johnston ou Mazzy Star, entre muitos outros.

"Surfer Rosa" dos Pixies, ou "Combat Rock", dos Clash, são alguns dos discos que marcaram a vida do líder dos Nirvana, nascido há 56 anos - a 20 de fevereiro de 1967.

Recorde aqui a lista:

Iggy & The Stooges – Raw Power (1973)

Pixies – Surfer Rosa (1988)

The Breeders – Pod (1990)

The Vaselines – Dying for It (1988)

The Shaggs – Philosophy of the World (1969)

Fang – Landshark! (1982)

MDC – Millions of Dead Cops (1981)

Scratch Acid – Scratch Acid (1984)

Saccharine Trust – Paganicons (1981)

Butthole Surfers – Pee Pee the Sailor (1983)

Black Flag – My War (1984)

Bad Brains – Rock for Light (1983)

Gang of Four – Entertainment! (1979)

Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols (1977)

The Frogs – It’s Only Right and Natural (1989)

PJ Harvey – Dry (1992)

Sonic Youth – Daydream Nation (1988)

The Knack – Get the Knack (1979)

The Saints – Know Your Product (1978)

Kleenex – “anything by:” (1978–1983)

The Raincoats – The Raincoats (1979)

Young Marble Giants – Colossal Youth (1980)

Aerosmith – Rocks (1976)

Various Artists – What Is It. (1982)

R.E.M. – Green (1988)

Shonen Knife – Burning Farm (K Records, 1985)

The Slits – Cut (1979, listed as Typical Girls)

The Clash – Combat Rock (1982)

The Faith/Void – The Faith/Void (1982)

Rites of Spring – Rites of Spring (1985)

Beat Happening – Jamboree (1988)

Tales of Terror – Tales of Terror (1984)

Leadbelly – Leadbelly’s Last Sessions Volume One (1953)

Mudhoney – Superfuzz Bigmuff (1988)

Daniel Johnston – Yip/Jump Music (1983)

Flipper – Album – Generic Flipper (1982)

The Beatles – Meet the Beatles! (1964)

Half Japanese – We Are They Who Ache with Amorous Love (1990)

Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician (1987)

Black Flag – Damaged (1981)

Fear – The Record (1982)

Public Image Ltd – The Flowers of Romance (1981)

Public Enemy – It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1988)

Marine Girls – Beach Party (1981)

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold the World (1970)

Wipers – Is This Real? (1980)

Wipers – Youth of America (1981)

Wipers – Over the Edge (1983)

Mazzy Star – She Hangs Brightly (1990)

Swans – Young God (1984)