Record Store Day 2023: a lista completa de edições

18 fevereiro 2023 11:36
Dos Pearl Jam a Bob Marley, de Ennio Morricone a Cesária Évora: tudo aquilo que poderá encontrar no próximo Record Store Day, que se assinala no dia 22 de abril
18 fevereiro 2023 11:36
Foi divulgada a lista completa de lançamentos do Record Store Day, que se realiza no dia 22 de abril.
Entre as edições especiais que poderá encontrar neste dia, conta-se “Give Way”, álbum ao vivo dos Pearl Jam. Taylor Swift, Pixies ou Blur também irão comemorar o Record Store Day com novos lançamentos.
Os embaixadores do Record Store Day 2023 serão os The 1975, que irão lançar um álbum ao vivo, gravado com a Orquestra Filarmónica da BBC. “Estamos orgulhosos por ser embaixadores”, afirmou o vocalista Matty Healy.
Nomes como Cesária Évora, Elton John, Jamiroquai, Madonna, Ramones, Motörhead ou U2 também fazem parte da lista de lançamentos do Record Store Day. Confira-a aqui, tal como publicada na “Far Out Magazine”:
1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra
A Flock Of Seagulls – B-Sides & Rarities
A Place To Bury Strangers – See Through You: Rerealized
Acid Mothers Temple – Paralyzed Brain
Adicts, The – Fifth Overture
Alan Silvestri – Summer Rental
Alex Chilton – Live at Anvers
Ali Farka Toure – Green
Alison Goldfrapp – Remix EP
Alison Moyet – The Other Live Collection
Alpha & Omega – Ancient A&O
Alpha & Omega – Another Moses
Altered Images – Clara Libre
Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking
Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina
Archie Shepp – À Massy
Arooja Aftab – Live In London
Artful & Ridney ft. Terri Walker – Missing You
Athletes Of God, MSW, Lady Blackbird – Fontella/I Don’t Want To Be Normal
AURORA – The Woman I Am
Baby Queen – Colours Of You
Baker Gurvitz Army, The – The Baker Gurvitz Army
Bardo Pond – Peel Sessions
Bark Psychosis – SCUM
Bastille – Bastille: MTV Unplugged
Beach House – Become
Belinda Carlisle – Remixes
Ben Webster – In Hot House
Bert Jansch – Toy Balloon
Bert Jansch – When The Circus Comes To Town
Bevis Frond, The – Hit Squad
Big Moon, The – Love in The 4th Dimension : 12″ + 7″ bonus tracks
Bill Evans – Treasures – Solo, Trio & Orchestral Records from Denmark (1965-69)
Bill Grace – Chances Go Round / Lonely
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Live at the De Montfort Hall, Leicester 1979
Billy Foster & Audio – Billy Foster & Audio
Billy Joel – Live at the Great American Music Hall
Björk – Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix) / Atopos (sideproject Remix)
Black Keys, The – Live At Beachland Tavern
Black Rebel Motorcyle Club – Live at Levitaiton
Black Sabbath – Never Say Die!
Blitz Vega (Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke) – Strong Forever
Bluey – Dance Mode!
Blur – Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr. Chatter Box b/w Mr. Chatter Box Dub
BODEGA – Xtra Equipment
Born Heller – Born Heller
Breakwater – No Limit (Mike Maurro Mix) / No Limit (12″ Single Version)
Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS
Broken Social Scene – You Forgot It In People (10th anniversary Deluxe)
Bros – When Will I Be Famous? / I Owe You Nothing (Remixes)
Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby – Secret House (12″ single)
Caitlin Rose – A) Johnny Velvet B) Carried Away (Demo)
Canned Heat – Vintage
Carl Cox – Deep Space X (Juan Atkins Remixes)
Carole King – The Legendary Demos
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – 30 Something
Celeste – Lately EP
Cesária Évora – Radio Mindelo (Early Recordings)
Charlie Parker – Afro Cuban Bop: The Long Lost Bird Live Recordings
Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland
Chet Baker – Chet (Mono)
Chuck Boris Trio, The – Funky Nassau / Shaft
Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – Berro e Sombaro
Come – Gently Down the Stream
Confidence Man – RE-TILT EP
Corviria – Psyco Analysis
CRAC – All For You
Cranberries, The – Wake Up + Smell The Coffee
Cure, The – Show
Cynthia Sheeler – I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 / I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1
Czar – Czar
Damian Lewis – Zaragoza
Dan Penn – Unheard Demos
Darren Hayes – Let’s Try Being In Love – The 12 Inch Mixes
Darren Hayman – Lido
David Bowie – LAUGHING WITH LIZA – THE VOCALION AND DERAM SINGLES 1964 – 1967
David Byrne – The Complete Score From “The Catherine Wheel”
David J – Urban Urbane
Death – Fate: The Best of Death (Reissue)
Delines, The – The Night Always Comes
Dennis Olivieri – Welcome to the Party
Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc)
DIIV – Live at the Murmrr Theatre
Dirty Projectors & Björk – Mount Wittenberg Orca
Dismemberment Plan, The – Change
Dizzy Gillespie Quintet – Live in Las Vegas 1963
Doctor Who – The Amazing World Of Doctor Who
dodie – Hot Mess EP
Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968
Dome City Rock Orchestra, The – Quiet Village Pt 1 / Quiet Village Pt 2
Donna Summer – A Hot Summer Night (40th Anniversary Edition)
Donnas, The – Message from The Donnas–The Early Singles (Limited Metallic Gold Vinyl Edition)
Dorsey Burnette – Hard Working Man (1960-1964)
Duran Duran – Carnival Rio!
Durutti Column, The – Treatise on the Steppenwolf + Human Avatars
Dusty Springfield – Cameo
Easy Life – Live From Abbey Road Studios
Echo & The Bunnymen – Peel Session 1997
Ed Rush & Optical – Wormhole
Eddie Money – The Covers
Edgar Froese of TANGERINE DREAM – Ages
Ellie Goulding – Halcyon Nights
Elton John – Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player
Elvis Presley – Sings Aaron Schroeder
Elvis Presley – Elvis Is Black
Elvis Presley – Burning Love – The RCA Rehearsals
Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery
Ennio Morricone – Gli Occhi Freddi della Paura OST
Ennio Morricone – Il Serpente OST
Ennio Morricone – Le Foto Proibite di una Signora Per Bene OST
Ennio Morricone – Senza Sapere Niente di Lei [Segreto #5]
Envy Of None – Envy Of None
Eric Carr of KISS – Rockology
Ernest Ranglin – Below the Bassline
Essential Logic – Beat Rhythm News (Waddle Ya Play?)
Ethics, The – Now Is The Time
Etta Marcus – Heart-Shaped Bruise
Experimental Audio Research – Mesmerised
Fake Blood – I Think I Like It
Fall, The – Live 1977
Fantastic Aleems & Leroy Burgess, The – Get Down Friday Night (Special Re-Mix) / Get Down Friday Night (Vocal)
Fat Freddy’s Drop – Live at Roundhouse
Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound
Fleetwod Mac – Albatross
Flowers of Hell, The – Odes
Foals – Life Is Yours (Life Is Dub)
Frank Black – Live 2006
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – The Drugs / Parasite
Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart
Frankie and The Witch Fingers – ZAM
Fred Davis & The Blues Express – Fred Davis & The Blues Express
Frou Frou – Off Cuts
Future Sound of London, The – Life In Moments
Garbage – Witness To Your Love
Gaturs, The – Swivel Your Hips Pt 1 / Swivel Your Hips Pt 2
Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around (Acoustic Album)
Generation X – Generation X
Geraint Watkins – In a Bad Mood + In a Raw Mood
Giant Sand – Center of the Universe
Goblin – Rarities (Film Versions and Alternates)
Gong – Angel’s Egg
Graham Bonnet – Line-Up
Grateful Dead – Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77
Greentea Peng – RISING
Groove Armada – Black Light
Groundhogs, The – Crosscut Saw
GTR – GTR
Haircut 100 – Haircut 100% Live!
Hal Blaine – Psychedelic Percussion
Half Japanese – The Band That Would Be King
Happy Mondays – Balearic Beats
Harvey Scales & Seven Seas, The – Trying To Survive (7″ Mix) / Bump Your Thang (7″ Mix)
Hawkwind – The Iron Dream – Live 1977
Heidi Berry – FireFly
Heidi Berry – Below The Waves
Herbert – Musca Remixes 12″
Heroin – Discography
Higsons, The – Run Me Down – The Complete Two-Tone Recordings
Hoax, The – So What/Cargo Recordings
Honey Bane – Violence Grows
Howard Jones – Complete BBC Sessions 1983-1987
Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness DUB
Hyla Parker – Joe / Quiet Tunes
Ian McCulloch – Slideling (20th Anniversary Edition)
Icarus Line, The – All Vows Boxed
Iced Earth – Plagues Of Dystopia
Jackie Stoudemire – Flying High / Guilty
Jacob Collier – Never Gonna Be Alone
Jah Thomas – Tribute To Reggae King Bob Marley
Jah Wobble – Redux
Jamiroquai – Live at Maida Vale
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires – The Sound Emporium EP
Jazz Artist Guild – Newport Rebels
Jazz Butcher – Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides and Seasides
Jerry Harrison – The Red And The Black (Expanded Edition)
Jerry Lee Lewis – Live at the Palomino Club
Jessie Ware – Free Yourself
Jesus Jones – Live in Chicago 1990
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Up Your Alley
João Donato E Donatinho – Sintetizamor
JoBoxers – Like Gangbusters
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Streetcore
John Lunn & Eivør – The Last Kingdom – Destiny Is All :
John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth
John Massoni w/ Sonic Boom – Think Of Me When You Hear Waves
John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Jonathan Richman – Jonathan Goes Country
Jorja Smith & Joy Orbison – Rose Rouge
José González – Local Valley Remixes
Joyce, Naná Vasconcelos, Mauricio Maestro – Visions of Dawn
Juan McClean, The – A Happy House (Mark E remix of Matthew Dear v Audion Remix), AA Happy House (Matthew Dear V Audion Remix)
Juno Reactor – Transmissions (30th Anniversary Edition)
K-Solo – Tell the World My Name (Limited Lemon Vinyl Edition)
Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP
Karin Jones – Under The Influence Of Love
Kasabian – Rocket Fuel
Keith Richards – Vintage Vinos
Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes
Lacuna Coil – Shallow Life
Lacuna Coil – Dark Adrenaline
Laibach – Nova Akropola
Landscape – From The Tearooms Of Mars…To The Hell Holes Of Uranus
Larry Bright – New Dimensions
Larry Coryell – Introducing The Eleventh House
Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival (Mac Miller) – You :
Latin Blues Band – I’ll Be A Happy Man / Take A Trip
Leftfield – This Is What We Do (Ambient Mixes)
Liminanas & David Menke, The – Thatcher’s Not Dead (OST)
London Grammar – If You Wait
Louisa “Markswoman” Mark – Breakout
Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone
M / Robin Scott – Pop Muzik/Baby Close The Window
M.E.B – That You Not Dare To Forget
Madison Avenue – Polyester Embassy
Madness – I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3
Madonna – American Life Mix Show Mix
mal-one – punk rock pictures on my wall
Mansun – Before The Grey Lantern
Marc Almond – Fantastic Star
Marcel King – Reach For Love – Singles 1983-1988
March Violets, The – Made Glorious
Maria McKee – Late December/ Live Acoustic
Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : LP
Mars Volta, The – Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day Exclusive
Marvin, Gaye/ Shorty, Long – This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)/Don’t Mess With My Weekend
Max Roach & Archie Shepp – Force – Sweet Mao – Suid Afrika 76
Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know
Maximum Joy – White & Green Place (Extra-Terrestrial Mix) plus essential dance tracks
Maxwell Udoh – Survival Of The Fittest
Medeski Martin & Wood – It’s a Jungle In Here (Limited 30th Anniversary Clearwater Blue Vinyl Edition)
Metronomy – Small World Special Edition (Record Store Day)
Midlake – Live at the Roundhouse
Midnight, The – Red, White and Bruised: The Midnight Live
Mike Flowers Pops, The – Wonderwall
Mike Oldfield – TUBULAR BELLS – OPUS ONE
Mikey Dread/ Edi Fitzroy – Original General / Queen Of Harlesden
Miles Davis – Rare Miles From The Complete On The Corner Sessions
Missing Persons – Live in New York 81′
Motley Crue – Helter Skelter
Motörhead – Lost Tapes Vol:4
Mozzy – Bladadah
Mr Benn – The Music
Mr. Big – Mr. Big
Muddy Waters – Hollywood Blues Summit 1971
Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law
NAS – Made You Look: God’s Son Live 2002
NENA – 99 Luftballons
Nico – Live at the Library Theatre ’80
Nightingales, The – Out of True
Noctorum (Marty Willson-Piper) – Offer The Light
NOISY – FAST FWD: TO VINYL (EP)
Nuggets – 50th Anniversary Box
Ocean Colour Scene – B-Sides, Seasides and Freerides
OFF! – Free LSD B-Sides
Oh Sees – Smote Reverser (Golden Fleece Edition)
Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version
Orb, The Featuring Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – The Upsetter At The Starhouse Sessions
Orville Peck – Bronco
OST / David Shire – The Conversation OST
OST / James Bernard – The Devil Rides Out Picture Disc OST
OST / Nino Rota/Carmine Coppola – The Godfather Suite
Ottile Patterson – 3000 Years With Ottilie
Paul Mcartney – Red Rose Speedway : Half Speed
Paul Simpson – Astral Girl EP
Peaness – Are You Sure?
Pearl Jam – Give Way
Pearlfishers, The – Sky Meadows
Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground
Pearls Before Swine – Balaklava
Pere Ubu – Raygun Suitcase
Peter Tosh – Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976
Phil Ochs – Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings
piri & tommy – froge.mp3
Pixies – Demos
Pixies – Doolittle – Live In Brussels, 2009
Pogues, The – The Stiff Records B-Sides 1984- 1987
Poison Girls – Hex
Polica – Shulamith
Police, The – Every Breath You Take
Porcupine Tree – IA / DW / XT
Porridge Radio – 7 Seconds / Jealousy (demo)
Prince Rakeem – Ooh I Love You Rakeem/Sexcapades
Prodigy, The – Invaders Must Die Remixes
Ramones – Pleasant Dreams – New York Sessions
Reggae Specials – Reggae Beatles Vol 2
Republica – Speed Ballads
Residents, The – Our Finest Flowers
Rich Kids – Ghosts of Princes in Towers
Richard Caiton – Thank You / Where Is The Love
Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses
Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses
Roger Rodier – Upon Velveatur
Rolling Stones, The – Beggars Banquet
Romeo Void – Live from the Mabuhay Gardens November 14, 1980
Sam Fender – Wild Grey Ocean/Little Bull Of Blithe
Sam Smith (feat. Kim Petras) – Unholy
Sarah Kinsley – The King / Cypress
Schleimer K – Schleimer K
Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues
Scuba – Hardcore Heaven
Sea Power – Everything Was Forever
Selecter, The – Live at the NEC 1980
Self Esteem – Compliments Please
Seth Lakeman – The Somerset Sessions
Sheena Easton – The Essential 7″ Singles 1980-1987
Shirley Scott – Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank
Sigur Ros – Kveikur
Simple Minds – Neapolis
Siouxsie & the Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse
Sir Douglas Quintet – Texas Tornado: Live from the Ash Grove Santa Monica 1971
Sisters of Mercy – The Reptile House EP
SIX BY SEVEN – System One
Slade – Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply
Slits, The – (Un)Cut – The Demos And Alternative Mixes
Smithstonian – Mississippi Mud / Just Sitting
Smoke, The – It’s Smoke Time
Snapped Ankles – Blurtations
Soft Cell – Light Sleepers
Son Volt – Day of the Doug :
Sonny Stitt – The Bubba’s Sessions
Sonny Stitt – Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank
Soul Asylum – MTV Unplugged
Soul Jazz Records Presents – New York Noise: Dance Music from The New York Underground 1978-82
Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Ska 20th Anniversary Edition
Soul Jazz Records Presents – Gipsy Rhumba: The Original Rhythm of Gipsy Rhumba in Spain 1965 – 1974
Soul Jazz Records Presents – 200% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk & Dub in Jamaica
Soul Jazz Records Presents – Holy Church of the Ecstatic Soul: A Higher Power: Gospel, Soul and Funk at the Crossroads 1971-83
Soweto Kinch, London Symphony Orchestra, Lee Reynolds – White Juju
Sparks – Live at Record Plant 74′
Spectrum and Silver Apples – A Lake Of Teardrops
Spencer Tune – Nightmare
Stairsteps (aka The Five Stairsteps) – 2nd Resurrection
Steeler – Steeler
Stetasasonic – In Full Gear (35th Anniversary)
Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna Live 1981
Stewart Copeland – Klark Kent
Suede – “Suede” demos
Suggs & Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R
Suicide – A Way Of Life – The Rarities EP
Sun Ra – Haverford College, January 25 1980
Sunburst Band / Dave & Maurissa, The – Secret Life Of Us (Special 45 Version) / Look At The Stars (2-Step Soul Mix)
sunn O)))/Boris – Altar
Supergrass – St. Petersburg
Suzi Quatro – Back To The Drive
Suzi Quatro – Quatro
Swedish House Mafia – The Singles
Sweet – Block Buster! / The Ballroom Blitz
Swell Maps C21 – Polar Regions
Sword, The – Gods Of The Earth
Symposium – One Day At A Time
T. Rex – Rockin’ & Rollin’
Tangerine Dream – Live in Paris, Palais des Congrès
Taproot – Welcome
Taylor Swift – Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions
Tears For Fears – Saturnine Martial & Lunatic
Ted Nugent – Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All
Telescopes, The – Hungry Audio Tapes
Terry Callier – Hidden Conversations
Theo Lawrence – A Country Mile
Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous – Hammersmith 15/11/1986
Tom Grennan – Here
Tony Troutman – What’s The Use? / Instrumental
Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes Rarities
Travis – The Invisible Band (Live)
Tricky – Pre Millennium Tension
TSU Toronados – Please Heart Don’t Break (7″ Mix) / Ain’t Nothin’ Nowhere (7″ Mix)
TV Mania – Bored Of Prozac and the Internet?
Twink & The Sitar Service – Twink & The Sitar Service
U2 – New Year’s Day – 40th anniversary edition
UFO – Will The Last Man Standing [Turn Out The Light]: The Best of UFO
Ultramagnetic MCs – Ultra Ultra / Silicon Bass
Una Luz Y El Zigui – Buenos Días Juventud
Unloved – Killing Eve’r “Ode To The Lovers”
Van Halen – Live: Right Here, Right Now
Various (Mike D) – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.4
Various Artists – Ska La-Rama
Various Artists – Larry Levan’s Paradise Garage
Various Artists – Monsters, Vampires, Voodoos & Spooks
Various Artists – Behind The Dykes 3 (Beat Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands)
Various Artists – Bossa Nova at Carnegie Hall
Various Artists – Secretly Distribution x Music Declares Emergency Presents… Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2
Various Artists – For The Love Of Haiku
Various Artists – Philly Groove Records: When Times Are Bad We Turn To Love (Rarities and Unreleased)
Various Artists – OCEANS TWELVE (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Limited 2-LP Gold “Faberge Egg” Vinyl Edition)
Various Artists – You Flexi Thing Vol 11
Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: A Chrestomathy: Subterranean Sacraments From The Country Music Underworld (1952-1974)
Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Hotel Jolie Dame
Various Artists – Psyche France Vol 8
Various Artists (Soundtrack) – Akilla’s Escape
Various/ Lee Hazlewood – Fools, Rebel Rousers & Girls on Death Row – The Lee Hazlewood Story 1955-1962
Vartan, Sylvie – Salut les Copains! Beginnings of…YE-YE!
Velvet Hammer – Party Hardy (7″ Mix) / Happy (7″ Mix)
Verlaines, The – Bird Dog
Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes [Picture Disc]
Virgin Prunes, The – The Debut EPs
Week That Was, The – The Week That Was
Wendell Harrison – Fly By Night
While She Sleeps – SO WHAT?
White Town – Women In Technology
Wilco – Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
Willie Dixon – Catalyst
Willie Tee – Please Don’t Go / My Heart Remembers
Willie Tee – Funky Funky Twist / First Taste Of Hurt – Alternative Version (Blue Version)
World Party – Seaview Records Presents World Party Curated By RSD
X-Press 2 – Lazy / Kill 100
xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange – The Remixes
Yard Act – 100% Endurance (Elton John Version)
YES – Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Yumi Zouma – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory
Yusef Lateef – Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42° 30′ Longitude 83°