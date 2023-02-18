Record Store Day 2023: a lista completa de edições

Foi divulgada a lista completa de lançamentos do Record Store Day, que se realiza no dia 22 de abril.

Entre as edições especiais que poderá encontrar neste dia, conta-se “Give Way”, álbum ao vivo dos Pearl Jam. Taylor Swift, Pixies ou Blur também irão comemorar o Record Store Day com novos lançamentos.

Os embaixadores do Record Store Day 2023 serão os The 1975, que irão lançar um álbum ao vivo, gravado com a Orquestra Filarmónica da BBC. “Estamos orgulhosos por ser embaixadores”, afirmou o vocalista Matty Healy.

Nomes como Cesária Évora, Elton John, Jamiroquai, Madonna, Ramones, Motörhead ou U2 também fazem parte da lista de lançamentos do Record Store Day. Confira-a aqui, tal como publicada na “Far Out Magazine”:

1975, The – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

A Flock Of Seagulls – B-Sides & Rarities

A Place To Bury Strangers – See Through You: Rerealized

Acid Mothers Temple – Paralyzed Brain

Adicts, The – Fifth Overture

Alan Silvestri – Summer Rental

Alex Chilton – Live at Anvers

Ali Farka Toure – Green

Alison Goldfrapp – Remix EP

Alison Moyet – The Other Live Collection

Alpha & Omega – Ancient A&O

Alpha & Omega – Another Moses

Altered Images – Clara Libre

Althea and Donna – Uptown Top Ranking

Amorphous Androgynous – Tales Of Ephidrina

Archie Shepp – À Massy

Arooja Aftab – Live In London

Artful & Ridney ft. Terri Walker – Missing You

Athletes Of God, MSW, Lady Blackbird – Fontella/I Don’t Want To Be Normal

AURORA – The Woman I Am

Baby Queen – Colours Of You

Baker Gurvitz Army, The – The Baker Gurvitz Army

Bardo Pond – Peel Sessions

Bark Psychosis – SCUM

Bastille – Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Beach House – Become

Belinda Carlisle – Remixes

Ben Webster – In Hot House

Bert Jansch – Toy Balloon

Bert Jansch – When The Circus Comes To Town

Bevis Frond, The – Hit Squad

Big Moon, The – Love in The 4th Dimension : 12″ + 7″ bonus tracks

Bill Evans – Treasures – Solo, Trio & Orchestral Records from Denmark (1965-69)

Bill Grace – Chances Go Round / Lonely

Bill Nelson’s Red Noise – Live at the De Montfort Hall, Leicester 1979

Billy Foster & Audio – Billy Foster & Audio

Billy Joel – Live at the Great American Music Hall

Björk – Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix) / Atopos (sideproject Remix)

Black Keys, The – Live At Beachland Tavern

Black Rebel Motorcyle Club – Live at Levitaiton

Black Sabbath – Never Say Die!

Blitz Vega (Johnny Marr & Andy Rourke) – Strong Forever

Bluey – Dance Mode!

Blur – Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Stir It Up

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Mr. Chatter Box b/w Mr. Chatter Box Dub

BODEGA – Xtra Equipment

Born Heller – Born Heller

Breakwater – No Limit (Mike Maurro Mix) / No Limit (12″ Single Version)

Brian Eno – FOREVER VOICELESS

Broken Social Scene – You Forgot It In People (10th anniversary Deluxe)

Bros – When Will I Be Famous? / I Owe You Nothing (Remixes)

Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby – Secret House (12″ single)

Caitlin Rose – A) Johnny Velvet B) Carried Away (Demo)

Canned Heat – Vintage

Carl Cox – Deep Space X (Juan Atkins Remixes)

Carole King – The Legendary Demos

Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine – 30 Something

Celeste – Lately EP

Cesária Évora – Radio Mindelo (Early Recordings)

Charlie Parker – Afro Cuban Bop: The Long Lost Bird Live Recordings

Chet Baker – Blue Room: The 1979 VARA Studio Sessions in Holland

Chet Baker – Chet (Mono)

Chuck Boris Trio, The – Funky Nassau / Shaft

Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers – Berro e Sombaro

Come – Gently Down the Stream

Confidence Man – RE-TILT EP

Corviria – Psyco Analysis

CRAC – All For You

Cranberries, The – Wake Up + Smell The Coffee

Cure, The – Show

Cynthia Sheeler – I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1 / I’ll Cry Over You Pt 1

Czar – Czar

Damian Lewis – Zaragoza

Dan Penn – Unheard Demos

Darren Hayes – Let’s Try Being In Love – The 12 Inch Mixes

Darren Hayman – Lido

David Bowie – LAUGHING WITH LIZA – THE VOCALION AND DERAM SINGLES 1964 – 1967

David Byrne – The Complete Score From “The Catherine Wheel”

David J – Urban Urbane

Death – Fate: The Best of Death (Reissue)

Delines, The – The Night Always Comes

Dennis Olivieri – Welcome to the Party

Dermot Kennedy – Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc)

DIIV – Live at the Murmrr Theatre

Dirty Projectors & Björk – Mount Wittenberg Orca

Dismemberment Plan, The – Change

Dizzy Gillespie Quintet – Live in Las Vegas 1963

Doctor Who – The Amazing World Of Doctor Who

dodie – Hot Mess EP

Dolly Parton – The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968

Dome City Rock Orchestra, The – Quiet Village Pt 1 / Quiet Village Pt 2

Donna Summer – A Hot Summer Night (40th Anniversary Edition)

Donnas, The – Message from The Donnas–The Early Singles (Limited Metallic Gold Vinyl Edition)

Dorsey Burnette – Hard Working Man (1960-1964)

Duran Duran – Carnival Rio!

Durutti Column, The – Treatise on the Steppenwolf + Human Avatars

Dusty Springfield – Cameo

Easy Life – Live From Abbey Road Studios

Echo & The Bunnymen – Peel Session 1997

Ed Rush & Optical – Wormhole

Eddie Money – The Covers

Edgar Froese of TANGERINE DREAM – Ages

Ellie Goulding – Halcyon Nights

Elton John – Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Elvis Presley – Sings Aaron Schroeder

Elvis Presley – Elvis Is Black

Elvis Presley – Burning Love – The RCA Rehearsals

Emerson, Lake & Palmer – Brain Salad Surgery

Ennio Morricone – Gli Occhi Freddi della Paura OST

Ennio Morricone – Il Serpente OST

Ennio Morricone – Le Foto Proibite di una Signora Per Bene OST

Ennio Morricone – Senza Sapere Niente di Lei [Segreto #5]

Envy Of None – Envy Of None

Eric Carr of KISS – Rockology

Ernest Ranglin – Below the Bassline

Essential Logic – Beat Rhythm News (Waddle Ya Play?)

Ethics, The – Now Is The Time

Etta Marcus – Heart-Shaped Bruise

Experimental Audio Research – Mesmerised

Fake Blood – I Think I Like It

Fall, The – Live 1977

Fantastic Aleems & Leroy Burgess, The – Get Down Friday Night (Special Re-Mix) / Get Down Friday Night (Vocal)

Fat Freddy’s Drop – Live at Roundhouse

Flash & The Dynamics – The New York Sound

Fleetwod Mac – Albatross

Flowers of Hell, The – Odes

Foals – Life Is Yours (Life Is Dub)

Frank Black – Live 2006

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – The Drugs / Parasite

Frank Turner – Tape Deck Heart

Frankie and The Witch Fingers – ZAM

Fred Davis & The Blues Express – Fred Davis & The Blues Express

Frou Frou – Off Cuts

Future Sound of London, The – Life In Moments

Garbage – Witness To Your Love

Gaturs, The – Swivel Your Hips Pt 1 / Swivel Your Hips Pt 2

Gaz Coombes – Turn The Car Around (Acoustic Album)

Generation X – Generation X

Geraint Watkins – In a Bad Mood + In a Raw Mood

Giant Sand – Center of the Universe

Goblin – Rarities (Film Versions and Alternates)

Gong – Angel’s Egg

Graham Bonnet – Line-Up

Grateful Dead – Boston Garden, Boston, MA 5/7/77

Greentea Peng – RISING

Groove Armada – Black Light

Groundhogs, The – Crosscut Saw

GTR – GTR

Haircut 100 – Haircut 100% Live!

Hal Blaine – Psychedelic Percussion

Half Japanese – The Band That Would Be King

Happy Mondays – Balearic Beats

Harvey Scales & Seven Seas, The – Trying To Survive (7″ Mix) / Bump Your Thang (7″ Mix)

Hawkwind – The Iron Dream – Live 1977

Heidi Berry – FireFly

Heidi Berry – Below The Waves

Herbert – Musca Remixes 12″

Heroin – Discography

Higsons, The – Run Me Down – The Complete Two-Tone Recordings

Hoax, The – So What/Cargo Recordings

Honey Bane – Violence Grows

Howard Jones – Complete BBC Sessions 1983-1987

Hugh Cornwell – Moments of Madness DUB

Hyla Parker – Joe / Quiet Tunes

Ian McCulloch – Slideling (20th Anniversary Edition)

Icarus Line, The – All Vows Boxed

Iced Earth – Plagues Of Dystopia

Jackie Stoudemire – Flying High / Guilty

Jacob Collier – Never Gonna Be Alone

Jah Thomas – Tribute To Reggae King Bob Marley

Jah Wobble – Redux

Jamiroquai – Live at Maida Vale

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires – The Sound Emporium EP

Jazz Artist Guild – Newport Rebels

Jazz Butcher – Dr Chomondley Repents: A Sides, B-Sides and Seasides

Jerry Harrison – The Red And The Black (Expanded Edition)

Jerry Lee Lewis – Live at the Palomino Club

Jessie Ware – Free Yourself

Jesus Jones – Live in Chicago 1990

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – Up Your Alley

João Donato E Donatinho – Sintetizamor

JoBoxers – Like Gangbusters

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros – Streetcore

John Lunn & Eivør – The Last Kingdom – Destiny Is All :

John Lennon – Gimme Some Truth

John Massoni w/ Sonic Boom – Think Of Me When You Hear Waves

John Powell – How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Jonathan Richman – Jonathan Goes Country

Jorja Smith & Joy Orbison – Rose Rouge

José González – Local Valley Remixes

Joyce, Naná Vasconcelos, Mauricio Maestro – Visions of Dawn

Juan McClean, The – A Happy House (Mark E remix of Matthew Dear v Audion Remix), AA Happy House (Matthew Dear V Audion Remix)

Juno Reactor – Transmissions (30th Anniversary Edition)

K-Solo – Tell the World My Name (Limited Lemon Vinyl Edition)

Kae Tempest – Nice Idea EP

Karin Jones – Under The Influence Of Love

Kasabian – Rocket Fuel

Keith Richards – Vintage Vinos

Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes

Lacuna Coil – Shallow Life

Lacuna Coil – Dark Adrenaline

Laibach – Nova Akropola

Landscape – From The Tearooms Of Mars…To The Hell Holes Of Uranus

Larry Bright – New Dimensions

Larry Coryell – Introducing The Eleventh House

Larry Lovestein & The Velvet Revival (Mac Miller) – You :

Latin Blues Band – I’ll Be A Happy Man / Take A Trip

Leftfield – This Is What We Do (Ambient Mixes)

Liminanas & David Menke, The – Thatcher’s Not Dead (OST)

London Grammar – If You Wait

Louisa “Markswoman” Mark – Breakout

Loyle Carner – Yesterday’s Gone

M / Robin Scott – Pop Muzik/Baby Close The Window

M.E.B – That You Not Dare To Forget

Madison Avenue – Polyester Embassy

Madness – I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side, Vol. 3

Madonna – American Life Mix Show Mix

mal-one – punk rock pictures on my wall

Mansun – Before The Grey Lantern

Marc Almond – Fantastic Star

Marcel King – Reach For Love – Singles 1983-1988

March Violets, The – Made Glorious

Maria McKee – Late December/ Live Acoustic

Marianne Faithfull – A Secret Life : LP

Mars Volta, The – Frances The Mute + The Widow (Live) – Record Store Day Exclusive

Marvin, Gaye/ Shorty, Long – This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me​)/Don’t Mess With My Weekend

Max Roach & Archie Shepp – Force – Sweet Mao – Suid Afrika 76

Max Romeo – Every Man Ought To Know

Maximum Joy – White & Green Place (Extra-Terrestrial Mix) plus essential dance tracks

Maxwell Udoh – Survival Of The Fittest

Medeski Martin & Wood – It’s a Jungle In Here (Limited 30th Anniversary Clearwater Blue Vinyl Edition)

Metronomy – Small World Special Edition (Record Store Day)

Midlake – Live at the Roundhouse

Midnight, The – Red, White and Bruised: The Midnight Live

Mike Flowers Pops, The – Wonderwall

Mike Oldfield – TUBULAR BELLS – OPUS ONE

Mikey Dread/ Edi Fitzroy – Original General / Queen Of Harlesden

Miles Davis – Rare Miles From The Complete On The Corner Sessions

Missing Persons – Live in New York 81′

Motley Crue – Helter Skelter

Motörhead – Lost Tapes Vol:4

Mozzy – Bladadah

Mr Benn – The Music

Mr. Big – Mr. Big

Muddy Waters – Hollywood Blues Summit 1971

Murphy’s Law – Murphy’s Law

NAS – Made You Look: God’s Son Live 2002

NENA – 99 Luftballons

Nico – Live at the Library Theatre ’80

Nightingales, The – Out of True

Noctorum (Marty Willson-Piper) – Offer The Light

NOISY – FAST FWD: TO VINYL (EP)

Nuggets – 50th Anniversary Box

Ocean Colour Scene – B-Sides, Seasides and Freerides

OFF! – Free LSD B-Sides

Oh Sees – Smote Reverser (Golden Fleece Edition)

Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version

Orb, The Featuring Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry – The Upsetter At The Starhouse Sessions

Orville Peck – Bronco

OST / David Shire – The Conversation OST

OST / James Bernard – The Devil Rides Out Picture Disc OST

OST / Nino Rota/Carmine Coppola – The Godfather Suite

Ottile Patterson – 3000 Years With Ottilie

Paul Mcartney – Red Rose Speedway : Half Speed

Paul Simpson – Astral Girl EP

Peaness – Are You Sure?

Pearl Jam – Give Way

Pearlfishers, The – Sky Meadows

Pearls Before Swine – One Nation Underground

Pearls Before Swine – Balaklava

Pere Ubu – Raygun Suitcase

Peter Tosh – Live & Dangerous: Boston 1976

Phil Ochs – Best of the Rest: Rare and Unreleased Recordings

piri & tommy – froge.mp3

Pixies – Demos

Pixies – Doolittle – Live In Brussels, 2009

Pogues, The – The Stiff Records B-Sides 1984- 1987

Poison Girls – Hex

Polica – Shulamith

Police, The – Every Breath You Take

Porcupine Tree – IA / DW / XT

Porridge Radio – 7 Seconds / Jealousy (demo)

Prince Rakeem – Ooh I Love You Rakeem/Sexcapades

Prodigy, The – Invaders Must Die Remixes

Ramones – Pleasant Dreams – New York Sessions

Reggae Specials – Reggae Beatles Vol 2

Republica – Speed Ballads

Residents, The – Our Finest Flowers

Rich Kids – Ghosts of Princes in Towers

Richard Caiton – Thank You / Where Is The Love

Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses

Ringo Starr of the BEATLES – Stop & Smell the Roses

Roger Rodier – Upon Velveatur

Rolling Stones, The – Beggars Banquet

Romeo Void – Live from the Mabuhay Gardens November 14, 1980

Sam Fender – Wild Grey Ocean/Little Bull Of Blithe

Sam Smith (feat. Kim Petras) – Unholy

Sarah Kinsley – The King / Cypress

Schleimer K – Schleimer K

Scott Weiland – 12 Bar Blues

Scuba – Hardcore Heaven

Sea Power – Everything Was Forever

Selecter, The – Live at the NEC 1980

Self Esteem – Compliments Please

Seth Lakeman – The Somerset Sessions

Sheena Easton – The Essential 7″ Singles 1980-1987

Shirley Scott – Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank

Sigur Ros – Kveikur

Simple Minds – Neapolis

Siouxsie & the Banshees – A Kiss In The Dreamhouse

Sir Douglas Quintet – Texas Tornado: Live from the Ash Grove Santa Monica 1971

Sisters of Mercy – The Reptile House EP

SIX BY SEVEN – System One

Slade – Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply

Slits, The – (Un)Cut – The Demos And Alternative Mixes

Smithstonian – Mississippi Mud / Just Sitting

Smoke, The – It’s Smoke Time

Snapped Ankles – Blurtations

Soft Cell – Light Sleepers

Son Volt – Day of the Doug :

Sonny Stitt – The Bubba’s Sessions

Sonny Stitt – Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank

Soul Asylum – MTV Unplugged

Soul Jazz Records Presents – New York Noise: Dance Music from The New York Underground 1978-82

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Studio One Ska 20th Anniversary Edition

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Gipsy Rhumba: The Original Rhythm of Gipsy Rhumba in Spain 1965 – 1974

Soul Jazz Records Presents – 200% Dynamite! Ska, Soul, Rocksteady, Funk & Dub in Jamaica

Soul Jazz Records Presents – Holy Church of the Ecstatic Soul: A Higher Power: Gospel, Soul and Funk at the Crossroads 1971-83

Soweto Kinch, London Symphony Orchestra, Lee Reynolds – White Juju

Sparks – Live at Record Plant 74′

Spectrum and Silver Apples – A Lake Of Teardrops

Spencer Tune – Nightmare

Stairsteps (aka The Five Stairsteps) – 2nd Resurrection

Steeler – Steeler

Stetasasonic – In Full Gear (35th Anniversary)

Stevie Nicks – Bella Donna Live 1981

Stewart Copeland – Klark Kent

Suede – “Suede” demos

Suggs & Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R

Suicide – A Way Of Life – The Rarities EP

Sun Ra – Haverford College, January 25 1980

Sunburst Band / Dave & Maurissa, The – Secret Life Of Us (Special 45 Version) / Look At The Stars (2-Step Soul Mix)

sunn O)))/Boris – Altar

Supergrass – St. Petersburg

Suzi Quatro – Back To The Drive

Suzi Quatro – Quatro

Swedish House Mafia – The Singles

Sweet – Block Buster! / The Ballroom Blitz

Swell Maps C21 – Polar Regions

Sword, The – Gods Of The Earth

Symposium – One Day At A Time

T. Rex – Rockin’ & Rollin’

Tangerine Dream – Live in Paris, Palais des Congrès

Taproot – Welcome

Taylor Swift – Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Tears For Fears – Saturnine Martial & Lunatic

Ted Nugent – Nuge Vault VOL 1: Free-For-All

Telescopes, The – Hungry Audio Tapes

Terry Callier – Hidden Conversations

Theo Lawrence – A Country Mile

Thin Lizzy – Live and Dangerous – Hammersmith 15/11/1986

Tom Grennan – Here

Tony Troutman – What’s The Use? / Instrumental

Tori Amos – Little Earthquakes Rarities

Travis – The Invisible Band (Live)

Tricky – Pre Millennium Tension

TSU Toronados – Please Heart Don’t Break (7″ Mix) / Ain’t Nothin’ Nowhere (7″ Mix)

TV Mania – Bored Of Prozac and the Internet?

Twink & The Sitar Service – Twink & The Sitar Service

U2 – New Year’s Day – 40th anniversary edition

UFO – Will The Last Man Standing [Turn Out The Light]: The Best of UFO

Ultramagnetic MCs – Ultra Ultra / Silicon Bass

Una Luz Y El Zigui – Buenos Días Juventud

Unloved – Killing Eve’r “Ode To The Lovers”

Van Halen – Live: Right Here, Right Now

Various (Mike D) – Brazil 45 Boxset Vol.4

Various Artists – Ska La-Rama

Various Artists – Larry Levan’s Paradise Garage

Various Artists – Monsters, Vampires, Voodoos & Spooks

Various Artists – Behind The Dykes 3 (Beat Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands)

Various Artists – Bossa Nova at Carnegie Hall

Various Artists – Secretly Distribution x Music Declares Emergency Presents… Various Artists – 50 Years of TV’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2

Various Artists – For The Love Of Haiku

Various Artists – Philly Groove Records: When Times Are Bad We Turn To Love (Rarities and Unreleased)

Various Artists – OCEANS TWELVE (Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) (Limited 2-LP Gold “Faberge Egg” Vinyl Edition)

Various Artists – You Flexi Thing Vol 11

Various Artists – Hillbillies In Hell: A Chrestomathy: Subterranean Sacraments From The Country Music Underworld (1952-1974)

Various Artists – Jazz Dispensary: Hotel Jolie Dame

Various Artists – Psyche France Vol 8

Various Artists (Soundtrack) – Akilla’s Escape

Various/ Lee Hazlewood – Fools, Rebel Rousers & Girls on Death Row – The Lee Hazlewood Story 1955-1962

Vartan, Sylvie – Salut les Copains! Beginnings of…YE-YE!

Velvet Hammer – Party Hardy (7″ Mix) / Happy (7″ Mix)

Verlaines, The – Bird Dog

Violent Femmes – Violent Femmes [Picture Disc]

Virgin Prunes, The – The Debut EPs

Week That Was, The – The Week That Was

Wendell Harrison – Fly By Night

While She Sleeps – SO WHAT?

White Town – Women In Technology

Wilco – Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Willie Dixon – Catalyst

Willie Tee – Please Don’t Go / My Heart Remembers

Willie Tee – Funky Funky Twist / First Taste Of Hurt – Alternative Version (Blue Version)

World Party – Seaview Records Presents World Party Curated By RSD

X-Press 2 – Lazy / Kill 100

xPropaganda – The Heart Is Strange – The Remixes

Yard Act – 100% Endurance (Elton John Version)

YES – Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium

Yumi Zouma – (What’s the Story) Morning Glory

Yusef Lateef – Yusef Lateef’s Detroit Latitude 42° 30′ Longitude 83°