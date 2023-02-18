50 álbuns “verdadeiramente horríveis” de artistas brilhantes, segundo a “Rolling Stone”

A revista “Rolling Stone” elaborou uma lista composta por 50 álbuns de “artistas brilhantes”, que considera serem “verdadeiramente horríveis”.

Da lista fazem parte álbuns de nomes consagrados como os The Who, Metallica, R.E.M., Neil Young, David Bowie ou Pantera, entre muitos outros.

No top 5 podemos encontrar ainda Bob Dylan ou os Velvet Underground, com o primeiro lugar a caber a um artista recentemente caído em desgraça: Kanye West, cujo “ye” (2018) é visto pela “Rolling Stone” como “o início do colapso artístico e pessoal mais desastroso da história da música popular”.

Confira a lista:

50. The Who ‘It’s Hard’ (1982)

49. Billy Joel ‘The Bridge’ (1986)

48. Van Halen ‘Van Halen III’ (1998)

47. The Grateful Dead ‘Built To Last’ (1989)

46. OutKast ‘Idlewild’ (2006)

45. Willie Nelson ‘Countrymen’ (2005)

44. R.E.M. ‘Around The Sun’ (2004)

43. Metallica ‘St. Anger’ (2003)

42. The Clash ‘Cut The Crap’ (1985)

41. Genesis ‘Calling All Stations’ (1997)

40. The Kinks ‘The Kinks Present A Soap Opera’ (1975)

39. The Monkees ‘Changes’ (1970)

38. Prince ‘Chaos And Disorder’ (1996)

37. Fleetwood Mac ‘Time’ (1995)

36. Kiss ‘Music From ‘The Elder” (1981)

35. Pete Townsend ‘Psychoderelict’ (1993)

34. Aerosmith ‘Nine Lives’ (1997)

33. Devo ‘Smooth Noodle Maps’

32. Liz Phair ‘Liz Phair’ (2003)

31. Weezer ‘Raditude’ (2009)

30. Paul McCarthy ‘Give My Regards To Broad Street’ (1984)

29. Joni Mitchell ‘Dog Eat Dog’ (1985)

28. The Allman Brothers Band ‘Brothers Of The Road’ (1981)

27. Run-DMC ‘Crown Royal’ (2001)

26. Madonna ‘American Life’ (2003)

25. Neil Young ‘Fork In The Road’ (2009)

24. Lil Wayne ‘Rebirth’ (2010)

23. Cheap Trick ‘The Doctor’ (1986)

22. The Doors ‘Full Circle’ (1972)

21. Carole King ‘Speeding Time’ (1983)

20. Queen ‘The Cosmos Rocks’ (2008)

19. George Harrison ‘Gone Troppo’ (1982)

18. Lou Reed ‘Mistrial’ (1986)

17. David Bowie ‘Never Let Me Down’ (1987)

16. John Mellencamp ‘Chestnut Street Incident’ (1976)

15. The Jacksons ‘2300 Jackson St’ (1989)

14. Stephen Mills ‘Right By You’ (1984)

13. Elton John ‘Leather Jackets’ (1986)

12. Van Morrison ‘Latest Record Project, Volume 1’ (2021)

11. The Beach Boys ‘Summer In Paradise’ (1992)

10. Creedence Clearwater Revival ‘Mardi Gras’ (1972)

9. Crosby, Still, Nash, and Young ‘American Dream’ (1988)

8. Elvis Presley ‘Fun In Acapulco: Original Soundtrack’ (1963)

7. John Lennon and Yoko Ono ‘Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins’ (1968)

6. Black Sabbath ‘Forbidden’ (1995)

5. Bob Dylan ‘Down In The Groove’ (1988)

4. Pantera ‘Metal Magic’ (1983)

3. Yes ‘Union’ (1991)

2. The Velvet Underground ‘Squeeze’ (1973)

1. Kanye West ‘Ye’ (2018)