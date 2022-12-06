Os 75 melhores álbuns de 2022 para a revista “Mojo”

A revista “Mojo” divulgou a sua lista de melhores álbuns do ano, seguindo os passos do “New York Times” e da “Rolling Stone”.

Porém, ao contrário dessas publicações norte-americanas, a “Mojo” não deu um maior destaque aos discos das grandes estrelas pop. Se Beyoncé ocupa, com “Renaissance”, um modesto 27º lugar, “Motomami”, de Rosalía, nem sequer está na lista.

Do top 10 fazem parte álbuns de artistas como os Fontaines D.C., Jack White, Bill Callahan ou Arctic Monkeys, cujo “The Car” se posicionou em 5º lugar. O “vencedor” do ano é capaz de surpreender: trata-se de “Dear Scott”, de Michael Head, fundador dos Pale Fountains e dos Shack.

Confira aqui a lista:



75. Elizabeth King - I Got A Love

74. Kelly Lee Owens - LP.8

73. Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer - Recordings from the Åland Islands

72. Kae Tempest - The Line Is a Curve

71. Julia Jacklin - PRE PLEASURE

70. Eiko Ishibashi - For McCoy

69. The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

68. Lambchop - The Bible

67. Jon Spencer & The HITmakers - Spencer Gets It Lit

66. Angel Olsen - Big Time

65. Brian Eno - FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

64. Wu-Lu - Loggerhead

63. Nina Nastasia - Riderless Horse

62. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer

61. The Lightning Seeds - See You in the Stars

60. Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

59. Björk - Fossora

58. Gilla Band - Most Normal

57. Oren Ambarchi - Shebang

56. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

55. The Proclaimers - Dentures Out

54. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Good and Green Again

53. XPropaganda - The Heart Is Strange

52. Ezra Furman - All of Us Flames

51. Kurt Vile - (watch my moves)

50. Moor Mother - Jazz Codes

49. Anaïs Mitchell - Anaïs Mitchell

48. Midlake - For the Sake of Bethel Woods

47. Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4

46. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There

45. Yard Act - The Overload

44. Working Men's Club - Fear Fear

43. Alabaster DePlume - GOLD – Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love

42. Cass McCombs - Heartmind

41. Leyla McCalla - Breaking the Thermometer

40. The Mars Volta - The Mars Volta

39. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

38. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - GET ON BOARD

37. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Ali

36. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B

35. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

34. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

33. Jeff Parker - Forfolks

32. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Endless Rooms

31. Oumou Sangaré - Timbuktu

30. Hurray For The Riff Raff - LIFE ON EARTH

29. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

28. Gwenno - Tresor

27. Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE

26. Joan Shelley - The Spur

25. Gabriels - Angels & Queens – Part I

24. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Reset

23. Drive-By Truckers - Welcome 2 Club XIII

22. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm - Carry Me Home

21. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii

20. Beth Orton - Weather Alive

19. Makaya McCraven - In These Times

18. The Comet Is Coming - Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

17. Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph

16. Rich Ruth - I Survived, It's Over

15. Wilco - Cruel Country

14. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

13. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

12. Aldous Harding - Warm Chris

11. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention

10. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

9. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

8. Jack White - Fear of the Dawn

7. Bill Callahan - YTI⅃AƎЯ

6. Suede - Autofiction

5. Arctic Monkeys - The Car

4. Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker

3. Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes

2. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

1. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band - Dear Scott