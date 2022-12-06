Os 75 melhores álbuns de 2022 para a revista “Mojo”

A revista “Mojo” divulgou a sua lista de melhores álbuns do ano, seguindo os passos do “New York Times” e da “Rolling Stone”.
Porém, ao contrário dessas publicações norte-americanas, a “Mojo” não deu um maior destaque aos discos das grandes estrelas pop. Se Beyoncé ocupa, com “Renaissance”, um modesto 27º lugar, “Motomami”, de Rosalía, nem sequer está na lista.
Do top 10 fazem parte álbuns de artistas como os Fontaines D.C., Jack White, Bill Callahan ou Arctic Monkeys, cujo “The Car” se posicionou em 5º lugar. O “vencedor” do ano é capaz de surpreender: trata-se de “Dear Scott”, de Michael Head, fundador dos Pale Fountains e dos Shack.
Confira aqui a lista:
75. Elizabeth King - I Got A Love
74. Kelly Lee Owens - LP.8
73. Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer - Recordings from the Åland Islands
72. Kae Tempest - The Line Is a Curve
71. Julia Jacklin - PRE PLEASURE
70. Eiko Ishibashi - For McCoy
69. The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
68. Lambchop - The Bible
67. Jon Spencer & The HITmakers - Spencer Gets It Lit
66. Angel Olsen - Big Time
65. Brian Eno - FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE
64. Wu-Lu - Loggerhead
63. Nina Nastasia - Riderless Horse
62. Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - Topical Dancer
61. The Lightning Seeds - See You in the Stars
60. Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
59. Björk - Fossora
58. Gilla Band - Most Normal
57. Oren Ambarchi - Shebang
56. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
55. The Proclaimers - Dentures Out
54. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Good and Green Again
53. XPropaganda - The Heart Is Strange
52. Ezra Furman - All of Us Flames
51. Kurt Vile - (watch my moves)
50. Moor Mother - Jazz Codes
49. Anaïs Mitchell - Anaïs Mitchell
48. Midlake - For the Sake of Bethel Woods
47. Johnny Marr - Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4
46. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
45. Yard Act - The Overload
44. Working Men's Club - Fear Fear
43. Alabaster DePlume - GOLD – Go Forward in the Courage of Your Love
42. Cass McCombs - Heartmind
41. Leyla McCalla - Breaking the Thermometer
40. The Mars Volta - The Mars Volta
39. Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
38. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - GET ON BOARD
37. Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré - Ali
36. Jockstrap - I Love You Jennifer B
35. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
34. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
33. Jeff Parker - Forfolks
32. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Endless Rooms
31. Oumou Sangaré - Timbuktu
30. Hurray For The Riff Raff - LIFE ON EARTH
29. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
28. Gwenno - Tresor
27. Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE
26. Joan Shelley - The Spur
25. Gabriels - Angels & Queens – Part I
24. Panda Bear & Sonic Boom - Reset
23. Drive-By Truckers - Welcome 2 Club XIII
22. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm - Carry Me Home
21. Cate Le Bon - Pompeii
20. Beth Orton - Weather Alive
19. Makaya McCraven - In These Times
18. The Comet Is Coming - Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
17. Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph
16. Rich Ruth - I Survived, It's Over
15. Wilco - Cruel Country
14. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
13. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
12. Aldous Harding - Warm Chris
11. The Smile - A Light for Attracting Attention
10. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
9. Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
8. Jack White - Fear of the Dawn
7. Bill Callahan - YTI⅃AƎЯ
6. Suede - Autofiction
5. Arctic Monkeys - The Car
4. Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker
3. Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes
2. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
1. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band - Dear Scott