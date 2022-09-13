Emmys: veja a lista completa de vencedores

Melhor Ator numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” - VENCEDOR

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase“

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” - VENCEDOR

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”



Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série Dramática

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” - VENCEDOR

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série Dramática

Julia Garner, “Ozark” - VENCEDORA

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série de Comédia

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” - VENCEDORA

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série de Comédia

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” - VENCEDOR

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Melhor Programa de Variedades (Talk-Show)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) - VENCEDOR

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” - VENCEDORA

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Melhor Atriz numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” - VENCEDORA

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Melhor Programa de Competição

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) - VENCEDOR

“Naailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” - VENCEDOR

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática

Zendaya, “Euphoria” - VENCEDORA

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia

Jean Smart, “Hacks” - VENCEDORA

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” - VENCEDOR

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Melhor Série Limitada ou Antológica

“The White Lotus” (HBO) - VENCEDOR

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)



Melhor Série de Comédia

“Ted Lasso” (Apple Tv+) - VENCEDOR

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video”)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)



Melhor Série Dramática

“Succession” (HBO) - VENCEDOR

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple Tv+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)