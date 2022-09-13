Emmys: veja a lista completa de vencedores

Melhor Ator numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” - VENCEDOR
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Colin Firth, “The Staircase“
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”
Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” - VENCEDOR
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série Dramática
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” - VENCEDOR
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Christopher Walken, “Severance”
John Turturro, “Severance”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”
Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série Dramática
Julia Garner, “Ozark” - VENCEDORA
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”
Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série de Comédia
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” - VENCEDORA
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Melhor Ator Secundário numa Série de Comédia
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” - VENCEDOR
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Melhor Programa de Variedades (Talk-Show)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) - VENCEDOR
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
Melhor Atriz Secundária numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” - VENCEDORA
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
Melhor Atriz numa Série Limitada, Antológica ou Telefilme
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” - VENCEDORA
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
Melhor Programa de Competição
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video) - VENCEDOR
“Naailed It!” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” - VENCEDOR
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Ted Lasso
Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática
Zendaya, “Euphoria” - VENCEDORA
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Melhor Atriz numa Série de Comédia
Jean Smart, “Hacks” - VENCEDORA
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” - VENCEDOR
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Melhor Série Limitada ou Antológica
“The White Lotus” (HBO) - VENCEDOR
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“The Dropout” (Hulu)
“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)
“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)
Melhor Série de Comédia
“Ted Lasso” (Apple Tv+) - VENCEDOR
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Hacks” (HBO)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video”)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Melhor Série Dramática
“Succession” (HBO) - VENCEDOR
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Euphoria” (HBO)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Severance” (Apple Tv+)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)