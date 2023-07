Alinhamento de Harry Styles no Passeio Marítimo de Algés, 18 de julho de 2023

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Wet Dream (versão de Wet Leg, com as Wet Leg)

Daylight (com Wet Leg)

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (dos One Direction)

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Encore:

Sign of the Times

Medicine

As It Was

Kiwi