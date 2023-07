Red Hot Chili Peppers partilham vídeo do concerto no NOS Alive: veja-o aqui e conheça a ‘setlist’ dos californianos em Algés

Alinhamento do concerto dos Red Hot Chili Peppers no NOS Alive 2023:

Intro Jam

Can't Stop

Universally Speaking

Dani California

Aquatic Mouth Dance

Suck My Kiss

Soul to Squeeze

Right on Time

These Are the Ways

Dreamboy/Dreamgirl (versão Cynthia & Johnny O)

Tell Me Baby

The Heavy Wing

Californication

What Is Soul? (versão Funkadelic)

Black Summer

By the Way

Encore:

Under the Bridge

Give It Away