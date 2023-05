Arrancou a nova digressão de Beyoncé, com robôs e um piscar de olho a Britney Spears que levou os fãs à euforia: os vídeos e o alinhamento

Dangerously in Love 2

Flaws and All

1+1

I'm Goin' Down [Mary J. Blige]

I Care

I'M THAT GIRL

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Lift Off [Jay-Z & Kanye West]

CUFF IT

ENERGY

BREAK MY SOUL

Formation

Diva

Run the World (Girls)

MY POWER

BLACK PARADE

Savage (Remix) [Megan Thee Stallion]

Partition

CHURCH GIRL

Get Me Bodied

Before I Let Go [Maze feat. Frankie Beverly]

Rather Die Young

Love on Top

Crazy in Love

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

VIRGO'S GROOVE

Naughty Girl

MOVE

HEATED

THIQUE

ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Drunk in Love

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

PURE/HONEY

SUMMER RENAISSANCE