Exclusivos Semanário
  • Inserir Código

Blitz

A lista da BLITZ: os 50 melhores álbuns internacionais de 2022

Num 2022 de muitos e bons discos, escolhemos os melhores. Aqui está a lista dos grandes álbuns feitos lá fora este ano, do 1º ao 50º lugar, na opinião de quem todos os dias faz a BLITZ. Faça o favor de entrar

14 dezembro 2022 16:37

BLITZ

Num ano marcado pelo regresso dos grandes concertos e festivais, também no que diz respeito aos discos houve novidades de monta e para todos os gostos, desde os veteranos experientes às jovens revelações. Estes são os álbuns internacionais que a BLITZ considera os melhores de 2022. (E para os portugueses, siga por aqui.)

1

KENDRICK LAMAR
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers



2

FONTAINES D.C.
Skinty Fia



3

BILL CALLAHAN
YTI⅃AƎЯ



4

BEYONCÉ
Renaissance



5

ANGEL OLSEN
Big Time



6

ROSALÍA
Motomami



7

ARCTIC MONKEYS
The Car



8

DRY CLEANING
Stumpwork



9

THE SMILE
A Light For Attracting Attention



10

LIRAZ
Roya



11

BEACH HOUSE
Once Twice Melody



12

HORSEGIRL
Versions of Modern Performance



13

VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ & KHRUANGBIN
Ali



14

WEYES BLOOD
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow



15

JOHN MAYALL
The Sun Is Shining Down



16

JOHNNY HEARTBREAKER
Cult Aesthetics



17

SPOON
Lucifer on the Sofa



18

STROMAE
Multitude



19

YEAH YEAH YEAHS
Cool It Down



20

ALVVAYS
Blue Rev



21
BALA DESEJO
Sim Sim Sim
22
WOVENHAND
Silver Sash
23
BILLY WOODS
Aethiopes
24
BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD
Ants From Up There
25
RAVYN LENAE
Hypnos
26
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
Endless Rooms
27
THE WAYNE POWELL OCTET
Plays Hallucination
28
BJÖRK
Fossora
29
NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS
Set Sail
30
OTOBOKE BEAVER
Super Champon
31
PORRIDGE RADIO
Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky
32
TIM BURGESS
Typical Music
33
BEN HARPER
Bloodline Maintenance
34
KEVIN MORBY
This Is a Photograph
35
NILÜFER YANYA
Painless
36
OLIVER SIM
Hideous Bastard
37
PUSHA T
It's Almost Dry
38
WORDCOLOUR
The Trees Were Buzzing, and the Grass.
39
CASS MCCOMBS
Heartmind
40
CHANO DOMINGUEZ, RUBEM DANTAS, HAMILTON DE HOLANDA
Chabem
41
ONEIDA
Success
42
PONGO
Sakidila
43
TOMBERLIN
Don't Know Who Need To Hear This
44
BRIAN ENO
Foreverandnevermore
45
DANGER MOUSE & BLACK THOUGHT
Cheat Codes
46
DITZ
The Great Regression
47
TIM BERNARDES
Mil Coisas Invisíveis
48
THE AFGHAN WHIGS
How Do You Burn?
49
PANDA BEAR AND SONIC BOOM
Reset
50
TWO SHELL
Icons

Relacionados

+ Exclusivos

+ Exclusivos