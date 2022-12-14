A lista da BLITZ: os 50 melhores álbuns internacionais de 2022

Num ano marcado pelo regresso dos grandes concertos e festivais, também no que diz respeito aos discos houve novidades de monta e para todos os gostos, desde os veteranos experientes às jovens revelações. Estes são os álbuns internacionais que a BLITZ considera os melhores de 2022. (E para os portugueses, siga por aqui.)
1
KENDRICK LAMAR
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
2
FONTAINES D.C.
Skinty Fia
3
BILL CALLAHAN
YTI⅃AƎЯ
4
BEYONCÉ
Renaissance
5
ANGEL OLSEN
Big Time
6
ROSALÍA
Motomami
7
ARCTIC MONKEYS
The Car
8
DRY CLEANING
Stumpwork
9
THE SMILE
A Light For Attracting Attention
10
LIRAZ
Roya
11
BEACH HOUSE
Once Twice Melody
12
HORSEGIRL
Versions of Modern Performance
13
VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ & KHRUANGBIN
Ali
14
WEYES BLOOD
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
15
JOHN MAYALL
The Sun Is Shining Down
16
JOHNNY HEARTBREAKER
Cult Aesthetics
17
SPOON
Lucifer on the Sofa
18
STROMAE
Multitude
19
YEAH YEAH YEAHS
Cool It Down
20