Os melhores álbuns rock e metal de 2022 para o “Consequence of Sound”

O website “Consequence of Sound” divulgou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns rock e metal do ano prestes a findar.

Da lista fazem, naturalmente, parte nomes bem conhecidos dos fãs desses géneros, como os Darkthrone, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Rammstein e o “Príncipe das Trevas” Ozzy Osbourne, cujo “Patient No. 9” ocupa, habilmente, a 9ª posição.

O top 3 é composto pela dupla britânica Nova Twins, pelos veteranos Meshuggah e pelos Soul Glo, banda que funde hip-hop e punk hardcore, e que ocupa a primeira posição da tabela.

Confira aqui a lista completa:

30. Voivod – Synchro Anarchy

29. Arch Enemy – Deceivers

28. Devil Master – Ecstasies of Never Ending Night

27. Korn – Requiem

26. Bloodywood – Rakshak

25. Megadeth – The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!

24. Deathspell Omega – The Long Defeat

23. Slipknot – THE END, SO FAR

22. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum

21. Halestorm – Back from the Dead

20. Darkthrone – Astral Fortress

19. GWAR – The New Dark Ages

18. Alexisonfire – Otherness

17. Rammstein – Zeit

16. Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation

15. Candlemass – Sweet Evil Sun

14. Cult of Luna – The Long Road North

13. Behemoth – Opvs Contra Natvram

12. Elder – Innate Passage

11. Pike vs. The Automaton – Pike vs. The Automaton

10. Chat Pile – God’s Country

09. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient No. 9

08. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor

07. Ghost – IMPERA

06. Boris – Heavy Rocks

05. Kardashev – Liminal Rite

04. Lamb of God – Omens

03. Nova Twins – Supernova

02. Meshuggah – Immutable

01. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems