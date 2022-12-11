Os melhores álbuns rock e metal de 2022 para o “Consequence of Sound”

O website “Consequence of Sound” divulgou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns rock e metal do ano prestes a findar.
Da lista fazem, naturalmente, parte nomes bem conhecidos dos fãs desses géneros, como os Darkthrone, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Rammstein e o “Príncipe das Trevas” Ozzy Osbourne, cujo “Patient No. 9” ocupa, habilmente, a 9ª posição.
O top 3 é composto pela dupla britânica Nova Twins, pelos veteranos Meshuggah e pelos Soul Glo, banda que funde hip-hop e punk hardcore, e que ocupa a primeira posição da tabela.
Confira aqui a lista completa:
30. Voivod – Synchro Anarchy
29. Arch Enemy – Deceivers
28. Devil Master – Ecstasies of Never Ending Night
27. Korn – Requiem
26. Bloodywood – Rakshak
25. Megadeth – The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
24. Deathspell Omega – The Long Defeat
23. Slipknot – THE END, SO FAR
22. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum
21. Halestorm – Back from the Dead
20. Darkthrone – Astral Fortress
19. GWAR – The New Dark Ages
18. Alexisonfire – Otherness
17. Rammstein – Zeit
16. Porcupine Tree – Closure/Continuation
15. Candlemass – Sweet Evil Sun
14. Cult of Luna – The Long Road North
13. Behemoth – Opvs Contra Natvram
12. Elder – Innate Passage
11. Pike vs. The Automaton – Pike vs. The Automaton
10. Chat Pile – God’s Country
09. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient No. 9
08. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor
07. Ghost – IMPERA
06. Boris – Heavy Rocks
05. Kardashev – Liminal Rite
04. Lamb of God – Omens
03. Nova Twins – Supernova
02. Meshuggah – Immutable
01. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems