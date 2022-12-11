Há um disco português nos 50 melhores de 2022 para a revista “Metal Hammer”

A revista “Metal Hammer” divulgou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns do ano.

Em 50 entradas de peso, destaque para a presença de artistas conceituados como Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Meshuggah, Slipknot, Machine Head ou Rammstein, e também para um nome português: os portuenses Gaerea, cujo “Mirage” ocupa a 19ª posição na tabela da revista britânica.

O top 3 é composto pelos ingleses Ithaca, pelo suíço Zeal & Ardor e pelos suecos Ghost, com “Impera”, o seu novo álbum, a ocupar a primeira posição.

Veja aqui a lista completa:

1. Ghost – Impera

2. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor

3. Ithaca – They Fear Us

4. Cult Of Luna – The Long Road North

5. Rammstein – Zeit

6. Venom Prison – Erebos

7. A.A. Williams – As The Moon Rests

8. Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach

9. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems

10. Conjurer – Páthos

11. Machine Head – Of Kingdom And Crown

12. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror

13. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum

14. Watain – The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain

15. Wormrot – Hiss

16. Slipknot – The End, So Far

17. The Callous Daoboys – Celebrity Therapist

18. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind

19. Gaerea – Mirage

20. Malevolence – Malicious Intent

21. Bloodywood – Rashak

22. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory

23. Imperial Triumphant – Spirit Of Ecstasy

24. Health – Disco4 :: Part II

25. Russian Circles – Gnosis

26. Bleed From Within – Shrine

27. Autopsy – Morbidity Triumphant

28. Oceans Of Slumber – Starlight And Ash

29. GGGOLDDD – This Shame Should Not Be Mine

30. Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero

31. Lorna Shore – Pain Remains

32. Heilung – Drif

33. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

34. Lamb Of God – Omens

35. Decapitated – Cancer Culture

36. Nova Twins – Supernova

37. Sumerlands – Dreamkiller

38. Electric Callboy – Tekkno

39. Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead

40. Parkway Drive – Darker Still

41. Heriot – Profound Morality

42. Sabaton – The War To End All Wars

43. Alexisonfire – Otherness

44. Blood Command – Praise Armageddonism

45. Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds

46. Korn – Requiem

47. Kreator – Hate Über Alles

48. Jo Quail – The Cartographer

49. Darkher – The Buried Storm

50. Meshuggah – Immutable