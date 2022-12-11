Há um disco português nos 50 melhores de 2022 para a revista “Metal Hammer”

A revista “Metal Hammer” divulgou a sua lista dos melhores álbuns do ano.
Em 50 entradas de peso, destaque para a presença de artistas conceituados como Ozzy Osbourne, Korn, Meshuggah, Slipknot, Machine Head ou Rammstein, e também para um nome português: os portuenses Gaerea, cujo “Mirage” ocupa a 19ª posição na tabela da revista britânica.
O top 3 é composto pelos ingleses Ithaca, pelo suíço Zeal & Ardor e pelos suecos Ghost, com “Impera”, o seu novo álbum, a ocupar a primeira posição.
Veja aqui a lista completa:
1. Ghost – Impera
2. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor
3. Ithaca – They Fear Us
4. Cult Of Luna – The Long Road North
5. Rammstein – Zeit
6. Venom Prison – Erebos
7. A.A. Williams – As The Moon Rests
8. Clutch – Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
9. Soul Glo – Diaspora Problems
10. Conjurer – Páthos
11. Machine Head – Of Kingdom And Crown
12. Carpenter Brut – Leather Terror
13. Cave In – Heavy Pendulum
14. Watain – The Agony & Ecstasy Of Watain
15. Wormrot – Hiss
16. Slipknot – The End, So Far
17. The Callous Daoboys – Celebrity Therapist
18. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind
19. Gaerea – Mirage
20. Malevolence – Malicious Intent
21. Bloodywood – Rashak
22. Rolo Tomassi – Where Myth Becomes Memory
23. Imperial Triumphant – Spirit Of Ecstasy
24. Health – Disco4 :: Part II
25. Russian Circles – Gnosis
26. Bleed From Within – Shrine
27. Autopsy – Morbidity Triumphant
28. Oceans Of Slumber – Starlight And Ash
29. GGGOLDDD – This Shame Should Not Be Mine
30. Blood Incantation – Timewave Zero
31. Lorna Shore – Pain Remains
32. Heilung – Drif
33. Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
34. Lamb Of God – Omens
35. Decapitated – Cancer Culture
36. Nova Twins – Supernova
37. Sumerlands – Dreamkiller
38. Electric Callboy – Tekkno
39. Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead
40. Parkway Drive – Darker Still
41. Heriot – Profound Morality
42. Sabaton – The War To End All Wars
43. Alexisonfire – Otherness
44. Blood Command – Praise Armageddonism
45. Fit For An Autopsy – Oh What The Future Holds
46. Korn – Requiem
47. Kreator – Hate Über Alles
48. Jo Quail – The Cartographer
49. Darkher – The Buried Storm
50. Meshuggah – Immutable