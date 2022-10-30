The Dark of the Matinée
No You Girls
Evil Eye
Right Action
Curious
Walk Away
Stand on the Horizon
Do You Want To
Michael
Darts of Pleasure
Love Illumination
The Fallen
Take Me Out
Ulysses
Outsiders
Encore
Billy Goodbye
Always Ascending
This Fire
Franz Ferdinand no Campo Pequeno: o alinhamento de um concerto eletrizante
30 outubro 2022 0:07
Os Franz Ferdinand atuaram este sábado no Campo Pequeno, em Lisboa, em apresentação do seu primeiro best of, “Hits to the Head”. Este foi o alinhamento do concerto
