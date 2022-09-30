Bruce Springsteen regressa em novembro com disco de versões soul

Bruce Springsteen vai lançar um álbum novo este ano. Intitulado “Only the Strong Survive”, o disco tem lançamento marcado para o dia 11 de novembro e consiste em versões de clássicos da música soul.

Do alinhamento fazem parte versões de temas de Diana Ross, The Commodores, Aretha Franklin ou The Four Tops, entre outros. Como primeiro single, o “Boss” disponibilizou ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’, de Frank Wilson.

Num comunicado em vídeo, Springsteen explicou que “Only the Strong Survive” nasceu da sua vontade em “fazer algo que nunca tinha feito: música que se baseia em desafiar a minha voz”.

Confira a capa e o alinhamento do álbum:

01. Only The Strong Survive (Jerry Butler)

02. Soul Days (Dobie Gray)

03. Night Shift (The Commodores)

04. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) (Frank Wilson)

05. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore (The Walker Brothers)

06. Turn Back The Hands of Time (Tyrone Davis)

07. When She Was My Girl (The Four Tops)

08. Western Union Man (Jerry Butler)

09. I Wish It Would Rain (The Temptations)

10. Don’t Play That Song (Aretha Franklin)

11. Any Other Way (Jackie Shane)

12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover (William Bell)

13. Rooms of Gloom (The Four Tops)

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted (Jimmy Ruffin)

15. Someday We’ll Be Together (Diana Ross and The Supremes)