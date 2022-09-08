Os álbuns mais importantes que vamos poder ouvir até 2022 acabar

9 de setembro
Agir – “Cantar Carneiros”
John Legend – “Legend”
Marlon Williams – “My Boy”
Oliver Sim – “Hideous Bastard”
Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9”
14 de setembro
The Gift – “Coral”
16 de setembro
Marcus Mumford – “Marcus Mumford”
The Mars Volta – “The Mars Volta”
Rina Sawayama – “Hold the Girl”
Suede – “Autofiction”
23 de setembro
Christine and The Queens – “Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles”
Editors – “EBM”
Maya Hawke – “Moss”
30 de setembro
Björk – “Fossora”
Os Lacraus – "Dickens"
Pixies – “Doggerel”
Slipknot – “The End, So Far”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Cool It Down”
7 de outubro
The Cult – “Under the Midnight Sun”
Da Chick – “Good Company”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava”
Lamb of God – “Omens”
14 de outubro
Bill Callahan – “YTI⅃AƎЯ”
Brian Eno – “Forever and Ever No More”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Return of the Dream Canteen”
The 1975 – “Being Funny in a Foreign Language”
21 de outubro
Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
Dry Cleaning – “Stumpwork”
Simple Minds – “Direction of the Heart”
Taylor Swift – “Midnights”
28 de outubro
Benjamin Clementine – “And I Have Been”
4 de novembro
Phoenix – “Alpha Zulu”
Data a anunciar
Ana Moura (até ao final do ano)
Blind Zero – “Courage and Doom” (até ao final do ano)
Kady - “Lumenara EP” (até ao final do ano)
Nena (até ao final do ano)
Profjam – “Música de Intervenção Divina” (até ao final do ano)
T-Rex – “Cor d’Água” (até ao final do ano)