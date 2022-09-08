Os álbuns mais importantes que vamos poder ouvir até 2022 acabar

9 de setembro

Agir – “Cantar Carneiros”

John Legend – “Legend”

Marlon Williams – “My Boy”

Oliver Sim – “Hideous Bastard”

Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9”

14 de setembro

The Gift – “Coral”

16 de setembro

Marcus Mumford – “Marcus Mumford”

The Mars Volta – “The Mars Volta”

Rina Sawayama – “Hold the Girl”

Suede – “Autofiction”

23 de setembro

Christine and The Queens – “Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles”

Editors – “EBM”

Maya Hawke – “Moss”

30 de setembro

Björk – “Fossora”

Os Lacraus – "Dickens"

Pixies – “Doggerel”

Slipknot – “The End, So Far”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Cool It Down”

7 de outubro

The Cult – “Under the Midnight Sun”

Da Chick – “Good Company”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava”

Lamb of God – “Omens”

14 de outubro

Bill Callahan – “YTI⅃AƎЯ”

Brian Eno – “Forever and Ever No More”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Return of the Dream Canteen”

The 1975 – “Being Funny in a Foreign Language”

21 de outubro

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”

Dry Cleaning – “Stumpwork”

Simple Minds – “Direction of the Heart”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

28 de outubro

Benjamin Clementine – “And I Have Been”

4 de novembro

Phoenix – “Alpha Zulu”

Data a anunciar

Ana Moura (até ao final do ano)

Blind Zero – “Courage and Doom” (até ao final do ano)

Kady - “Lumenara EP” (até ao final do ano)

Nena (até ao final do ano)

Profjam – “Música de Intervenção Divina” (até ao final do ano)

T-Rex – “Cor d’Água” (até ao final do ano)