Juan Guaidó: ‘Someone inside the revolution must say “enough!”’

The triumphant return of Juan Guaidó to Venezuela allowed him to regain the initiative in his challenge against Nicolás Maduro, but also puts him right back at the eye of the storm. Two months after his election as president of the Parliament, he admits that he made mistakes in this interview with Expresso, but he also knows that he has struck the mighty revolution like no one had ever done before. His formula, based in the unity of the opposition, the support of Venezuelans and international pressure, has boosted his popularity to levels unthinkable 60 days ago. If the presidential elections were held today, the “unknown Guaidó” would sweep Chávez’s successor from the political scene: the results would be 77% vs 23%, according to the poll company Datanálisis.



How do you find Venezuela after 10 days of meetings and travels throughout South America?

What prevails in Venezuela is the idea of change. It is important to maintain this offensive, although it’s hard after 20 years of trying, having felt frustrations and committed mistakes. It’s crucial to have a strategy, a vision and, in parallel, to build a plan for the country’s future.



After what happened on Monday, March 4th, chavismo is divided between silence and complaints about your arrival, despite the previous threats.

My return shows a weakness in the regime. I was threatened with prison by someone who has usurped power, Maduro, and his number two, Diosdado Cabello. The fact that they didn’t act on that threat leaves them in an evidently fragile position.



What did you feel on Monday, when crowds from your home town (Vargas, near Caracas) rushed to the highway to stop the motorcade that as you left the airport? That moment provided some of the most powerful images of defiance against the regime, with you on top of a car, waving the flag and singing the national anthem.

I felt the acknowledgment that other countries had already given us, but more strikingly in this case, since Venezuela is a state under siege. At the same time, I felt huge responsibility and commitment to our people, who are struggling in the streets of Venezuela, and that makes us even more responsible. Even though they are going through such hard times, they feel an intangible power, that hope that we can change, that our relatives can come back to Venezuela, because more than four million were forced to emigrate. The excitement that we felt among Venezuelans is critical for our fight.



It has been two months since you took office as president of the National Assembly, two months that feel like two years. What is the difference between that Gauidó and the Guaidó that has just returned to his country?

More commitment and more responsibility. We must not only keep this new-found and undying hope, but also embody it. We have gained much acknowledgment and specific actions, but we will not win until the usurpation comes to an end. Victory will be complete when humanitarian aid begins entering the country constantly, when we put an end to the humanitarian crisis, when productivity is restored and when families reunite in Venezuela, as soon as the regime falls. We cannot turn our backs for a second and we cannot make mistakes at such a transcendental moment of the history of Venezuela.



What is the magic formula to achieve “ending the usurpation”, the first step before forming a “transition government” and holding “free elections”, as you have repeated so often in the last few days?

We have all the ingredients, but what is the “X factor” that will trigger these three steps? We have seen many: the division in the armed forces, the fact that they didn’t act yesterday and didn’t act on February 23rd [when the opposition attempted to make humanitarian aid enter Venezuela], but let the colectivos [pro-Maduro paramilitary groups] act. We have seen international cooperation and the world’s attention, we have seen social mobilisation and united citizens. We have the main ingredients to transition. What happened in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell? It was an “X factor”, like in Chile, where there was a referendum. What happened in Venezuela in 1958? The military came and said told [dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez]: “this is the end”, after a process.



What can Venezuela’s “X factor” be?

It can be one of many, apart from the ones I mentioned: someone inside the revolution must say “enough!”, it can be huge mobilisation from our side, the armed forces can say we need free elections… the important thing is to remain united and mobilised.