Alinhamento Maroon 5, Passeio Marítimo de Algés, 13/06/2023

Moves Like Jagger

This Love

Stereo Hearts

One More Night

Animals

Love Somebody

Harder to Breathe

Lucky Strike

Sunday Morning

Payphone

What Lovers Do

Makes Me Wonder

I Wanna Be Your Lover (versão de Prince)

Heavy

Maps

Memories

Don't Wanna Know

Daylight

Encore:

Won't Go Home Without You

She Will Be Loved

Girls Like You

Sugar