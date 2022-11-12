Paul McCartney lança mega caixa com 80 singles em vinil. Custa mais de 700 euros

Paul McCartney, que este ano celebrou o 80º aniversário, está a preparar-se para lançar uma nova box set, que conterá 80 dos seus singles em vinil de 7''.

Intitulada precisamente “The 7'' Singles”, a caixa conterá 65 reedições de singles - com as capas originais das edições de diferentes países - e, ainda, 15 singles que nunca foram antes editados neste formato.

Os discos estão guardados numa verdadeira caixa de madeira, que inclui ainda um livro de 148 páginas com notas, datas de lançamento e um texto de introdução assinado por Paul McCartney.

“The 7'' Singles” terá uma edição limitada a 3000 exemplares e só poderá ser adquirida através do website oficial de Paul McCartney, ou através dos canais oficiais da editora Universal. O preço cifra-se nas 615 libras, cerca de 704 euros. O lançamento está marcado para o dia 2 de dezembro.

Veja o vídeo do unboxing e confira o alinhamento completo:

Suécia, 1970

1A: Another Day

1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why

EUA - Mono, 1971

Promotional Release

2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]

2B: Too Many People [Mono]

Reino Unido, 1971

3A: The Back Seat of My Car

3B: Heart of the Country

Inédito

4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]

4B: I Am Your Singer

Reino Unido, 1972

5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish

5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]

Reino Unido, 1972

6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb

6B: Little Woman Love

Bélgica, 1972

7A: Hi, Hi, Hi

7AA: C Moon

Israel, 1973

8A: My Love

8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]

Suécia, 1973

9A: Live and Let Die

9B: I Lie Around

Espanha, 1973

10A: Helen Wheels

10B: Country Dreamer

Alemanha, 1974

11A: Jet

11B: Let Me Roll It

Alemanha, 1974

12A: Band on the Run

12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

Países Baixos, 1974

13A: Mrs. Vandebilt

13B: Bluebird

Bélgica, 1974

14A: Junior’s Farm

14B: Sally G

Austrália, 1975

15A: Listen to What the Man Said

15B: Love in Song

Alemanha, 1975

16A: Letting Go

16B: You Gave Me the Answer

Bélgica, 1975

17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show

17B: Magneto and Titanium Man

França, 1976

18A: Silly Love Songs

18B: Cook of the House

Alemanha, 1976

19A: Let ‘Em In

19B: Beware My Love

Japão, 1977

20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)

20B: Soily (Live)

Reino Unido, 1977

21A: Mull of Kintyre

21AA: Girls’ School

Alemanha, 1978

22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)

22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link

Reino Unido, 1978

23A: I’ve Had Enough

23B: Deliver Your Children

Países Baixos, 1978

24A: London Town

24B: I’m Carrying

França, 1978

25A: Goodnight Tonight

25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering

Reino Unido, 1979

26A: Old Siam, Sir

26B: Spin It On

Reino Unido, 1979

27A: Getting Closer

27AA: Baby’s Request

Japão, 1979

28A: Arrow Through Me

28B: Old Siam, Sir

Reino Unido, 1979

29A: Wonderful Christmastime

29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae

Reino Unido, 1980

30A: Coming Up

30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow) 30BB: Lunch Box/Odd Sox

Reino Unido, 1980

31A: Waterfalls

31B: Check My Machine

Inédito

32A: Temporary Secretary

32B: Secret Friend

[7” Single Edit]

Reino Unido, 1982

33A: Ebony and Ivory

33B: Rainclouds

Reino Unido, 1982

34A: Take It Away

34B: I’ll Give You a Ring

Reino Unido, 1982

35A: Tug of War

35B: Get It

Reino Unido, 1983

36A: Say Say Say

36B: Ode to a Koala Bear

Reino Unido, 1983

37A: Pipes of Peace

37B: So Bad

Reino Unido, 1984

38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)

38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)

Reino Unido, 1984

39A: We All Stand Together

39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)

EUA, 1985

40A: Spies Like Us

40B: My Carnival

EUA, 1986

41A: Press [Video Edit]

41B: It’s Not True

Promo de 1986

42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)

42B: Write Away

EUA, 1986

43A: Stranglehold

43B: Angry (Remix)

Reino Unido, 1986

44A: Only Love Remains

44B: Tough on a Tightrope

Reino Unido, 1987

45A: Once Upon a Long Ago

45B: Back on My Feet

EUA, 1989

46A: My Brave Face

46B: Flying to My Home

Reino Unido, 1989

47A: This One

47B: The First Stone

Austrália, 1989

48A: Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix]

48B: Où Est le Soleil

Reino Unido, 1989

49A: Party Party

49B: Artwork etching

Reino Unido, 1990

50A: Put It There

50B: Mama’s Little Girl

Europa, 1990

51A: The Long and Winding Road

51B: C Moon

Reino Unido, 1990

52A: Birthday

52B: Good Day Sunshine

Reino Unido, 1990

53A: All My Trials

53B: C Moon

Inédito

54A: The World You’re Coming Into

54AA: Tres Conejos

54B: Save the Child

54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry

Europa, 1992

55A: Hope of Deliverance

55B: Long Leather Coat

Alemanha, 1993

56A: C’Mon People

56B: I Can’t Imagine

Picture disc de 1997

57A: Young Boy

57B: Looking for You

Picture disc de 1997

58A: The World Tonight

58B: Used to Be Bad

Picture disc de 1997

59A: Beautiful Night

59B: Love Come Tumbling Down

Reino Unido, 1999

60A: No Other Baby

60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

60BB: Fabulous

Europa, 2001

61A: From a Lover to a Friend

61B: Riding into Jaipur

Europa, 2004

62A: Tropic Island Hum

62B: We All Stand Together

Europa, 2005

63A: Fine Line

63B: Growing Up Falling Down

Europa, 2005

64A: Jenny Wren

64B: Summer of ’59

Inédito

65A: Dance Tonight

65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]

Inédito

66A: Nod Your Head

66B: 222

Europa, 2007

67A: Ever Present Past

67B: House of Wax (Live)

Inédito

68A: Sing the Changes

68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]

Inédito

69A: (I Want To) Come Home

69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]

Inédito

70A: My Valentine

70B: Get Yourself Another Fool

EUA, 2012

Christmas Kisses

71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

71B: Wonderful Christmastime

Inédito

72A: New

72B: Early Days

Inédito

73A: Queenie Eye

73B: Save Us

Inédito

74A: Hope for the Future

74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]

Inédito

75A: In the Blink of an Eye

75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise

2018

76A: I Don’t Know

76AA: Come on to Me

Inédito

77A: Who Cares

77B: Fuh You

2019

78A: Home Tonight

78AA: In a Hurry

Inédito

79A: Find My Way

79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes

Inédito

80A: Women and Wives

80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)