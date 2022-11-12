Paul McCartney lança mega caixa com 80 singles em vinil. Custa mais de 700 euros

Paul McCartney, que este ano celebrou o 80º aniversário, está a preparar-se para lançar uma nova box set, que conterá 80 dos seus singles em vinil de 7''.
Intitulada precisamente “The 7'' Singles”, a caixa conterá 65 reedições de singles - com as capas originais das edições de diferentes países - e, ainda, 15 singles que nunca foram antes editados neste formato.
Os discos estão guardados numa verdadeira caixa de madeira, que inclui ainda um livro de 148 páginas com notas, datas de lançamento e um texto de introdução assinado por Paul McCartney.
“The 7'' Singles” terá uma edição limitada a 3000 exemplares e só poderá ser adquirida através do website oficial de Paul McCartney, ou através dos canais oficiais da editora Universal. O preço cifra-se nas 615 libras, cerca de 704 euros. O lançamento está marcado para o dia 2 de dezembro.
Veja o vídeo do unboxing e confira o alinhamento completo:
Suécia, 1970
1A: Another Day
1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why
EUA - Mono, 1971
Promotional Release
2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]
2B: Too Many People [Mono]
Reino Unido, 1971
3A: The Back Seat of My Car
3B: Heart of the Country
Inédito
4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]
4B: I Am Your Singer
Reino Unido, 1972
5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish
5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]
Reino Unido, 1972
6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb
6B: Little Woman Love
Bélgica, 1972
7A: Hi, Hi, Hi
7AA: C Moon
Israel, 1973
8A: My Love
8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]
Suécia, 1973
9A: Live and Let Die
9B: I Lie Around
Espanha, 1973
10A: Helen Wheels
10B: Country Dreamer
Alemanha, 1974
11A: Jet
11B: Let Me Roll It
Alemanha, 1974
12A: Band on the Run
12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
Países Baixos, 1974
13A: Mrs. Vandebilt
13B: Bluebird
Bélgica, 1974
14A: Junior’s Farm
14B: Sally G
Austrália, 1975
15A: Listen to What the Man Said
15B: Love in Song
Alemanha, 1975
16A: Letting Go
16B: You Gave Me the Answer
Bélgica, 1975
17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show
17B: Magneto and Titanium Man
França, 1976
18A: Silly Love Songs
18B: Cook of the House
Alemanha, 1976
19A: Let ‘Em In
19B: Beware My Love
Japão, 1977
20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live)
20B: Soily (Live)
Reino Unido, 1977
21A: Mull of Kintyre
21AA: Girls’ School
Alemanha, 1978
22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)
22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link
Reino Unido, 1978
23A: I’ve Had Enough
23B: Deliver Your Children
Países Baixos, 1978
24A: London Town
24B: I’m Carrying
França, 1978
25A: Goodnight Tonight
25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering
Reino Unido, 1979
26A: Old Siam, Sir
26B: Spin It On
Reino Unido, 1979
27A: Getting Closer
27AA: Baby’s Request
Japão, 1979
28A: Arrow Through Me
28B: Old Siam, Sir
Reino Unido, 1979
29A: Wonderful Christmastime
29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae
Reino Unido, 1980
30A: Coming Up
30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow) 30BB: Lunch Box/Odd Sox
Reino Unido, 1980
31A: Waterfalls
31B: Check My Machine
Inédito
32A: Temporary Secretary
32B: Secret Friend
[7” Single Edit]
Reino Unido, 1982
33A: Ebony and Ivory
33B: Rainclouds
Reino Unido, 1982
34A: Take It Away
34B: I’ll Give You a Ring
Reino Unido, 1982
35A: Tug of War
35B: Get It
Reino Unido, 1983
36A: Say Say Say
36B: Ode to a Koala Bear
Reino Unido, 1983
37A: Pipes of Peace
37B: So Bad
Reino Unido, 1984
38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)
38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)
Reino Unido, 1984
39A: We All Stand Together
39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)
EUA, 1985
40A: Spies Like Us
40B: My Carnival
EUA, 1986
41A: Press [Video Edit]
41B: It’s Not True
Promo de 1986
42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)
42B: Write Away
EUA, 1986
43A: Stranglehold
43B: Angry (Remix)
Reino Unido, 1986
44A: Only Love Remains
44B: Tough on a Tightrope
Reino Unido, 1987
45A: Once Upon a Long Ago
45B: Back on My Feet
EUA, 1989
46A: My Brave Face
46B: Flying to My Home
Reino Unido, 1989
47A: This One
47B: The First Stone
Austrália, 1989
48A: Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix]
48B: Où Est le Soleil
Reino Unido, 1989
49A: Party Party
49B: Artwork etching
Reino Unido, 1990
50A: Put It There
50B: Mama’s Little Girl
Europa, 1990
51A: The Long and Winding Road
51B: C Moon
Reino Unido, 1990
52A: Birthday
52B: Good Day Sunshine
Reino Unido, 1990
53A: All My Trials
53B: C Moon
Inédito
54A: The World You’re Coming Into
54AA: Tres Conejos
54B: Save the Child
54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry
Europa, 1992
55A: Hope of Deliverance
55B: Long Leather Coat
Alemanha, 1993
56A: C’Mon People
56B: I Can’t Imagine
Picture disc de 1997
57A: Young Boy
57B: Looking for You
Picture disc de 1997
58A: The World Tonight
58B: Used to Be Bad
Picture disc de 1997
59A: Beautiful Night
59B: Love Come Tumbling Down
Reino Unido, 1999
60A: No Other Baby
60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man
60BB: Fabulous
Europa, 2001
61A: From a Lover to a Friend
61B: Riding into Jaipur
Europa, 2004
62A: Tropic Island Hum
62B: We All Stand Together
Europa, 2005
63A: Fine Line
63B: Growing Up Falling Down
Europa, 2005
64A: Jenny Wren
64B: Summer of ’59
Inédito
65A: Dance Tonight
65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]
Inédito
66A: Nod Your Head
66B: 222
Europa, 2007
67A: Ever Present Past
67B: House of Wax (Live)
Inédito
68A: Sing the Changes
68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]
Inédito
69A: (I Want To) Come Home
69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]
Inédito
70A: My Valentine
70B: Get Yourself Another Fool
EUA, 2012
Christmas Kisses
71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
71B: Wonderful Christmastime
Inédito
72A: New
72B: Early Days
Inédito
73A: Queenie Eye
73B: Save Us
Inédito
74A: Hope for the Future
74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]
Inédito
75A: In the Blink of an Eye
75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise
2018
76A: I Don’t Know
76AA: Come on to Me
Inédito
77A: Who Cares
77B: Fuh You
2019
78A: Home Tonight
78AA: In a Hurry
Inédito
79A: Find My Way
79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes
Inédito
80A: Women and Wives
80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)